Meryl Streep JOINS Only Murders in the Building Season 3; 5 things to know about Golden-Globe nominated series

Meryl Streep is all set to join Hulu’s murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building. The three-time Oscar-winning actress will join the show for season 3. Selena Gomez, one of the main actors on the show, made the announcement with an Instagram video. The Instagram video shared by Selena Gomez featured Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Steve Martin, and more announcing that their television series just got better with the addition of Streep in the Only Murders in the Building.

Watch the full Instagram video of Gomez HERE. However, details about Meryl Streep's role in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 are yet to be known and will she appear as a guest or in a regular capacity in the series. Streep’s role in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 will be the first ever in the television series after starring in the HBO’s Big Little Lies season 2. Meryl Streep has been one of the most versatile Hollywood actresses to have several accolades to her name, including the Golden Globes, Oscars, and Emmys. Some of her best-known works include The Devil Wears Prada, Sophie’s Choice, Mamma Mia, Julie & Julia, and more. Steve Martin also shared a group picture on Instagram while announcing that filming of the third season had begun.

Here are 5 things about Only Murders in the Building that you should know about 1. Plot of Only Murders in the Building The plot of Only Murders in the Building follows the lives of Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Charles Savage (Steve Martin), who are neighbors in the luxurious building of the Upper West Side. They bond with each other over their liking for true crime podcasts and at the end begin their own as mysterious murders start happening around them. In Season 1 of the show, the three of them try to uncover the murder of fellow resident Tim Kono. In the season 2 of the show, they try to solve the murder mystery of board president Bunny Folger along with clearing their own names. 2. Cast Ensemble of this Hulu series The main cast ensemble of this Hulu murder mystery comedy includes Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin along with Paul Rudd, who played the cameo in the second season finale. The cast ensemble further includes Andrea Martin, Jesse Williams, Ryan Broussard, Adina Verson, Tina Fey, and Vanessa Aspillaga. John Hoffman and Steve Martin have co-created the Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez, Jess Rosenthan, Dan Fogelman, and Martin Short as the executive producers. 3. Reviews of the Only Murders in the Building Only Murders in the Building has been one of the most popular original comedies according to Hulu, along with streaming in the Nielsen’s top 10 series chart of 2022. After the release of the first season, this television series was nominated for 17 Emmys award. Only Murders in the Building has also won three Emmys for outstanding sound mixing, outstanding production mixing, and guest acting honors. The television series also received four nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes Awards, including for categories Best Musical/Comedy Series, Best Television Actress for Selena Gomez, and Best Television Actor for Martin Short and Steve Martin. The television series Only Murders in the Building might have started as a murder mystery, however, it has achieved greater appreciation from critics and audiences with its incredible cast ensemble as well as terrific storylines.

4. What to expect from season three of Only Murders in the Building After playing the cameo in the season two finale, Paul Rudd will be joining the cast ensemble of Only Murders in the Building season 3. Alice and Mabel's relationship was also left a bit open-ended at the end of season 2 as Alice was an artist who used Mabel’s trauma for her own art. However, they came to truce after Alice apologized to Mabel. The upcoming season will also answer the question of what happened between Ben and Charles prior to the opening performance, which led to the delivery of vague threats. 5. Premiere date for Season 3 There is no set premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 3 however Steve Martin has revealed that the filming of this new season has begun. Even season 2 of the television series had a 2022 TV release schedule, so there is no proper idea about the debut of season 3. However, it is likely that season 3 will debut in 2023 as the earlier two seasons of Only Murders in the Building came out once every year.

