Meryl Streep Reveals She Thought Her 'Career Was Over' When She First Attended Cannes; Find Out Why

Meryl Streep spoke about a significant moment in her life. While accepting an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes festival in the opening night ceremony on May 14, the 74-year-old icon shared a personal anecdote about her first experience at Cannes in 1989, a time when she believed her career might be coming to an end.

Meryl Streep is one of the most legendary actresses of all time but she recently talked about how she felt heavy in Hollywood. Despite her incredible talent and numerous awards, she felt the weight of the industry's ageist expectations pressing down on her. “Thirty-five years ago when I was here for the first time, I was already a mother of three. I was about to turn 40 and I thought that my career was over,” Streep confessed during her speech. This sentiment was not new to anyone as Hollywood has always been criticized for sidelining actresses as they get old.

Reflecting on the time when she won the Best Actress award at Cannes for her role in Evil Angels (1988), Streep expressed her gratitude for her enduring career. "I'm just so grateful that you haven't gotten sick of my face, that you haven't gotten off of the train," she said, acknowledging the support and appreciation she has received from her fans over the years.

Streep shared her experience of Cannes

Streep’s first visit to Cannes was overwhelming. She had received so much love and the excitement she had not anticipated. During a panel discussion at Le Palais des Festivals on May 15, she discussed the overwhelming experience of attending the festival in 1989. They told Streep that she would need nine bodyguards. But, she disagreed and said while laughing, ‘I don’t even need one bodyguard. Believe me, I don’t need one. I don’t have a bodyguard. … I never have a bodyguard.’ Despite her protests, she ended up needing even more protection due to the chaotic atmosphere of the festival.

The Cannes of the late '80s was very different from today. Without modern security, Streep feels exposed, unlike the safer and more controlled festivals today. Streep's candidness about her fear and the physical intimidation she felt highlights the intense pressure and scrutiny that celebs face. Amid this chaos, Streep’s career went on to flourish. By the time she attended Cannes in 1989, she had already had eight Oscar nominations, winning Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer and Best Actress for Sophie’s Choice. These achievements were just the beginning. Streep went on to become the most-nominated performer in Academy Awards history with 21 nominations and three wins, the third for The Iron Lady.

