Meryl Streep Says Proposals for Mamma Mia 3 are 'Imminent'; Reveals She's Not Sure 'How're They Going to Do it'

Meryl Streep needs no introduction. She is one of the most iconic and influential actresses of her generation. She is widely known for her part in The Devil Wears Prada. The highly versatile actress is also famous for her part in the Mamma Mia! franchise. Her role as Donna Sheridan-Carmichael garnered an immense amount of praise and love from the audience. With the looks of it, she might just be coming back to the franchise. In an interview with Deadline, Streep spoke about the installment of the franchise and dropped some interesting updates on it. Take a look!

Meryl Streep gives an update on Mamma Mia! 3

Meryl Streep provided an intriguing update on Mamma Mia! 3. Speaking with Deadline, the award-winning actress stated that she will pretty soon discuss the anticipated third installment of the musical film, which is inspired by ABBA's renowned songs.

Meryl Streep claims a meeting is "imminent," in which she will learn about requests to return for a third helping of Mamma Mia! She said, "I'm not sure how they're going to do it. They've got an idea. I haven't heard it yet, but it's in my notebook, and I'll know about it shortly. Of course, I want to do it. I think people enjoy it."

The acting legend, honored with an Honorary Palme d'Or at an emotional presentation Tuesday night during the Cannes Film Festival's opening ceremony, confirmed that she wants the part. But first, she wants to know how producer Judy Craymer has resolved the issue of Streep's character Donna Sheridan. Can the character return for MM3? after Donna dies in the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Meryl Streep receives an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival

Meryl Streep, a three-time Oscar winner, received an honorary Palme d'Or from actress Juliette Binoche. during the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2024. Streep returned to the Cannes Film Festival 35 years after her debut with the 1988 film Evil Angels, which garnered her the festival's Best Actress prize.

Binoche felt tearful as she remembered Streep's legendary appearances in the 1978 miniseries Holocaust, Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), and Sophie's Choice (1982). Binoche said, “You have carved out an indelible place for yourself in the history of cinema. You are an international treasure."

Meanwhile, Streep, who was also in tears, joked about Americans' tendency to mispronounce Cannes. She then thanked her longtime agent, Kevin Huvane, and her stylist, Roy Helen, for crafting practically every character she has played over the years.

