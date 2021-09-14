Met Gala 2021: Anna Wintour arrives wearing a De la Renta gown at the event

After a year break due to the pandemic, the fashion event, Met Gala 2021, returns to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13 with the subject "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." Anna Wintour, Vogue's chief content officer and global editorial director, arrived first for the 2021 Met Gala – and her outfit is stunning. The fashion legend wore a flowery Oscar de la Renta gown at the event. The long-sleeved gown is absolutely stunning, with a mermaid shape and a ruffled train.

However, according to US Magazine, this is a significant change for Wintour, who nearly always wears Chanel to the prestigious event. In fact, she has done so for the last decade, and fans are surprised to see her change her mind. Meanwhile, The Vogue editor-in-chief attended the renowned fashion event with her whole family, including pregnant daughter Bee Shaffer, who showed off her baby bump under a blue-green off-the-shoulder gown. Bee is expecting her first baby with husband Francesco Carrozzini this year.

Check out her pictures here:

Wintour's outfit is a great fit for the evening's theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which was selected to celebrate American designers. According to The New York Times, she selected the designer as a “an homage to my dear friend Oscar de la Renta.”

Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old US Presidential inaugural poet, Timothee Chalamet, 25-year-old Dune actor, Naomi Osaka, 23-year-old tennis champion and mental health activist, and Billie Eilish, 19-year-old singer and songwriter, will be hosting Met Gala 2021. Meanwhile, There have been a handful of celebrities who have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.

