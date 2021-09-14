MET Gala 2021: Billie Eilish opens up on her environment-friendly outfit for the event; Camila Cabello reacts

MET Gala 2021 was a night where celebrities came together and shined in their own ways. While sporting challenging outfits, artists made sure to keep the outfits close to their tastes, and Billie Eilish is one true example of that. Taking to Instagram, she noted her take on wearing a planet-friendly outfit and how she talked her designers into it.

On her social media platform, the actress thanked her designer for bringing her ideas and “vision” to life about her MET Gala outfit. Opening up on the beauty of her dress, Eilish went ahead to add that her outfit has been made keeping in mind the “planet” and the “environment.” She also stated that she wore her MET Gala outfit knowing that her designers would make “completely fur-free” dresses.

Thanking her team of designers for hearing her on the issue, Eilish noted that her team has made changes “for the greater good,” which would impact animals and the planet. “I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on the matter. I urge all designers to do the same,” she penned in her thoughtful post.

Cinderella’s Camila Cabello has lauded Eilish for her thoughtful initiative to eradicate cruelty towards animals and the planet. Taking to her own Instagram stories, Camila has urged her fans to go through Billie’s caption and stated that she completely agrees with her.

Met Gala saw the participation of many celebrities from different walks of life. Billie Eilish and Timothee Chalamet were co-chairs of the ceremony this year. Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes stunned everyone as they walked in together in purple and silver outfits.

