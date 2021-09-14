MET Gala 2021: Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie exude fairytale vibes on the red carpet

MET Gala 2021 concluded a few hours back and everyone is talking about Billie 'freaking' Eilish! Giving us major Marilyn Monroe-inspired vibes with the classic blonde short hairdo, the co-chair of the prestigious fashion event was the ultimate definition of "Belle of the Ball." Adorning a custom Oscar de la Renta blush ombré tulle corset gown, Billie's gorgeous dress featured an old-Hollywood inspired bodice, a skirt and train.

Taking to Instagram, Eilish thanked Oscar de la Renta for the breathtaking gown, along with their new step in the right direction when it comes to their brand. The Grammy-winning musician wrote, "thank you @oscardelarenta for designing this BEAUTIFUL dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. it was an honor to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!!" On the other hand, when it comes to the hottest Hollywood actor in town, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu made his MET Gala debut and looked kingly in Fendi; a white blazer with a black pipeline collar, black trousers and dress shoes.

On closer inspection, the choice of cufflinks and red watch was in stark contrast to Simu's monochrome attire. "No more stock photos for this guy ;) Thank you to @voguemagazine and @instagram for giving me my very first Met Gala experience. It was a wild one. I'm sorry to all the people whose dresses I stepped on. Please know that it was 100% on purpose. No I'm kidding really I'm so sorry I felt so bad," Liu quipped on IG.

Let's not forget, Game of Thrones lovebirds, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who make their first red carpet appearance together since welcoming their first child, a baby boy in February, at MET Gala 2021. The new poppa kept it safe, looking dapper in Saint Laurent; a white double-breasted blazer worn over a crisp white shirt and paired with black trousers, dress shoes and a simple bow tie. On the other hand, the new momma gave us major princess vibes in a citrine tulle ball gown from Oscar de la Renta's Spring 2022 collection. While Rose kept her accessories minimal, opting for classy diamond earrings, Leslie's pulled back ginger short hairdo gave classy old-school charms.

Check out Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's glamorous photos from MET Gala 2021 below:

Symbolising fairytales, the MET Gala style!

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna to Billie Eilish: Who wore what & BEST DRESSED stars on the red carpet

Whose MET Gala 2021 appearance were you a personal fan of? Share your 'fashion police' critique with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.