Met Gala 2021: Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz STUN in Valentino; Can’t keep their hands off of each other

​​It’s D-Day for MET Gala 2021 and celebrities have already started arriving in their Sunday bests. Our heart lies with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz who got engaged last year and are now setting our single hearts on fire as they pack on the PDA on the MET red carpet.

Sticking with the theme--Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, heiress Nicola showed up in an applique Maison Valentino pink sleeveless gown, complete with evening gloves---Making the look very 2021 Barbie. While on the other hand, David and Victoria Beckham’s genetically blessed son Brooklyn kept things classy and simple as he accompanied Nicola in a black suit, with a little floral detail on his tie; Beckham’s ensemble was also by Valentino.

While the couple looked nothing short of divine on the red carpet, we loved how the duo was afraid to show their affection on the red carpet. The duo was embraced in a gentle kiss, Brooklyn helped Nicola with her dress like the gentleman that he is and so much more. Don’t believe us, scroll down for the loveliest pictures of modern-day Prince Charming and billionaire heiress Princess Peltz!

