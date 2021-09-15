MET Gala 2021: Channing Tatum shares green room PICS; Reveals how his look exceeded his ‘wildest dreams’

Channing Tatum has shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from his dressing room at MET Gala 2021. The actor also revealed how great the red carpet ceremony was, as it has been a dream come true for him. Taking to his Instagram, Tatum shared a heartfelt note with his fans and some special people for making his evening magical.

The Magic Mike star took to his social media platform to post a bunch of pictures from the biggest fashion night which mostly was of him in his green room wearing a Versace robe. Opening up on his journey of becoming a successful actor, Tatum went 20 years back to his modeling days when he was trying to get picked for shows in Milan. Stating that his look from last night was beyond his “wildest dreams,” Tatum noted that wearing a tux and a robe from Versace was one of his biggest accomplishments.

“It was like a dream,” Tatum said, as he posted snaps of himself taking selfies with his robe. In one of the mirror selfies that Tatum took, Tatum looked absolutely handsome with his grunge expression and ‘cool guy’ vibes. Thanking Donatella Versace for the robe that he wore, and for the overall experience, Tatum said that he was grateful for the invitation and the “elegant and magical clothes.”

Fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa took to appreciating the post with their ‘likes.’ Tatum’s fans and followers also made sure to shower the actor with their appreciation for his honest words which really showed how hardworking he has been to attain success.

In other news, the actor has recently been spotted leaving the MET Gala with rumoured GF Zoë Kravitz, and some reports have also stated that the two attended an after-party together.

ALSO READ: Channing Tatum jokes that he only works out because he has to be naked in most of his movies