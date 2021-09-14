Met Gala 2021: Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney makes a political statement; Pays tribute to the 19th Amendment

The most anticipated fundraising night in fashion began on September 13 at New York's Metropolitan Museum, and attendees have already begun to walk the red carpet in lavish outfits. However, on Monday (September 13), Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney made a major political statement at the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The 75-year-old wore a colourful number with a powerful message which clearly said from every angle: "Equal rights for women," a tribute to the 19th Amendment.

The 19th amendment, passed by Congress on June 4, 1919, and ratified on August 18, 1920, grants the right to vote to all American women. However, the purple, white, yellow, and green outfit cascaded down her back like ribbons, becoming larger as it went. It slightly trailed the floor and she beamed as she held up a prop saying "era yes," , which encouraged voters and congressmen at the time to vote the Equal Rights Act into law.

According to Mirror, fans on social media were impressed by her choice of attire and praised her for "understanding the theme", saying she had already claimed "the win".

Check out her pictures here:

Amanda Gorman, the 23-year-old US Presidential inaugural poet, Timothee Chalamet, 25-year-old Dune actor, Naomi Osaka, 23-year-old tennis champion and mental health activist, and Billie Eilish, 19-year-old singer and songwriter, will be hosting Met Gala 2021. Meanwhile, There have been a handful of celebrities who have already confirmed they will not be in attendance, with Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and Nicki Minaj all announcing their absences.

ALSO READ:Met Gala 2021: Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer arrives; Latter shows off her baby bump