Met Gala 2021: COVID 19 protocols for celebrity attendees REVEALED; Vaccination must for all guests

One of the biggest star-studded events for the evening, the Met Gala 2021 will make a return this year after being halted for two years amid the pandemic. As fashion extravaganza returns, the event will follow some strict guidelines when it comes following COVID-19 protocols. According to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson of the event confirmed on Tuesday that all guests will be required to be vaccinated in order to attend the event. Among other protocols to be followed through the evening include indoor masks.

As per the spokesperson, all celebrities will be required to wear masks indoors at all times except during having food or drinks. The report also stated that "Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination. We will update these guidelines as needed" as per the spokesperson.

The Met Gala isn't the only event that has been taking its COVID-19 protocols seriously. It was also confirmed by New York Fashion Week recently that once the event commences in September, all guests will require to be vaccinated in order to attend the event.

It was earlier confirmed that the theme for Met Gala 2021 will be In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The hosts named for this year's event include some amazing personalities such as Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and Timothée Chalamet. The honorary chairs for the gala will be Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

Considering how the Met Gala looks grab headlines every year, this year's biggest accessory to look out for will be face masks considering designers are expected to go creative when it comes to presenting celebrity looks with the masks as a must add-on.

