Met Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have a cute reunion on the red carpet; SEE PIC

Met Gala 2021 made an amazing comeback after halting amid the pandemic and it was a treat to see major celebrities turn up on the red carpet looking their best. Among the stunning appearances, what caught our eye was a sweet friendly moment shared by Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner as they greeted each other by holding hands on the red carpet.

Both the models served glamorous looks at the event. While Kendall looked beautiful in a sheer gown with a look that seemed inspired from Audrey Hepburn's My Fair Lady, Gigi Hadid too stunned everyone by sporting a sleek white Prada gown with long black gloves for the event. Hadid's red tresses pulled back in a high ponytail further added an edge to her look.

In a sweet red carpet moment, as Gigi and Kendall crossed each other while posing for the cameras, the duo greeted each other with a cute hand squeeze and we're loving this friendly moment.

Check out Gigi and Kendall's photo here:

At Met Gala 2021, this year's theme was In America. The evening saw several stunning looks from celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox and more. This year's Met gala also saw several celeb couples making their debuts including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz among others.

At this year's Met Gala, the co chairs included Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, tennis champion Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make love filled appearances