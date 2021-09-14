MET Gala 2021: Here’s how Kendall Jenner reacted as she saw her mom Kris Jenner at the red carpet ceremony

It seems like supermodel Kendall Jenner had no idea that her mom Kris Jenner would be present at this year's MET Gala. While the momager has been attending the event since 2015, Kendall seemed to be too surprised to see her mom walk the red carpet this very year! She had a shocking reaction as her mother Kris was waiting for her to finish her walk.

“Mom, what are you doing here?” Kendall exclaimed, as was captured in a video posted by Vogue, via US Weekly. Kris Jenner, however, seemed to be waiting for her second-youngest daughter to finish off with her walk on the red carpet of the biggest fashion event. According to US Weekly, Kris also seemed to be recording her daughter’s grand moment from the event when she was boldly walking the red carpet in her Audrey Hepburn-inspired look.

This year, the Kardashian-Jenner clan only had three members participating at the MET Gala. With Kylie Jenner dropping out of the event at the last minute, to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker having dinner in New York City, the event only had Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner walk the red carpet. But, both Kendall and Kim made headlines with their polar opposite looks. While Kendall sported a chic yet fairytale dress, Kim attended the event in a cryptic full-black look where she even hid her face. Fans have been speculating that the look has been inspired by her estranged husband Kanye West’s studio album Donda’s looks, but nothing has been confirmed by Kim as yet.

Kendall looked stunning in a sparkling Givenchy gown designed by Matthew M. Williams, the brand’s creative director. According to the designer speaking to Vogue, via US Weekly, the inspiration for the look was Audrey Hepburn’s My Fair Lady, which they want to transform in a modern way.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have a cute reunion on the red carpet; SEE PIC