Met Gala 2021 Inside PICS: Billie Eilish, Pete Davidson and more feature in Lil Nas X's goofy selfies

Met Gala 2021 kicked off on an amazing note as several A-list celebs graced the red carpet event. While it was a treat to catch these celebs in their regal outfits, we bet you have been more eager to catch a glimpse of all the inside fun. Lucky for us, Lil Nas X, dropped some bathroom selfies of Billie Eilish, Pete Davidson, Jack Harlow and more.

For his Met Gala debut, Lil Nas X donned not one but three amazing looks and certainly nailed each one of them. The Montero singer was dripping in gold as he walked the red carpet in first in a Versace cape, then a gold-plated suit of armor, and finally in a beaded golden bodysuit. While it was more than exciting to see Lil Nas make his exceptional Met Gala debut, what we loved, even more, was his BTS photo dump from the event.

Taking to his Instagram account, the singer shared a series of selfies that included one which showed Billie Eilish sticking her tongue out. In another photo, he was seen in a selfie along with Pete Davidson, Jack Harlow, Lil Uzi Vert and Erykah Badu. In another snap, Lil Nas also posed alongside Frank Ocean.

Check out Lil Nas X's post here:

Among other celebrities who also shared some BTS moments from the event included Kendall Jenner, who dropped a video of her walking on the Met steps while heading in for the event. The same video also showed a glimpse of her mom, Kris Jenner recording the same moment in her phone.

The Met Gala 2021 saw several major celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Emily Blunt, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more in attendance.

