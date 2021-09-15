MET Gala 2021: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly ‘proud’ of their appearance & ‘real-life fairy tale’

Bennifer aka Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly satisfied with their MET Gala 2021 red carpet debut as a couple. The two joined each other for their red carpet appearance since they rekindled their romance in April of this year. The two were last spotted attending a red carpet back in 2002 for Lopez’s movie Maid in Manhattan’s premiere.

In the red carpet event, the two were spotted kissing while their masks were on, which made quite some buzz among their fans. At first, Jennifer walked the red carpet alone, after which, The Last Duel actor joined her making fans swoon and how!

According to a source, via US Weekly, Jen and Ben “feel blessed to be living this real-life fairy tale” and are reportedly planning to get engaged, and then married. Previously, the two had dated each other for two years from 2002 to 2004, but reunited after Jennifer Lopez split with her ex Alex Rodriguez. As per a source via US Weekly, the duo seemed to be “full-on dating” by the end of May.

The pair was also spotted taking their kids to different outings, as Ben was once spotted browsing engagement rings with his mother and son Samuel. Bennifer also took Jen’s daughter Emme to dinner once, as they were spotted leaving the restaurant. “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” the source, via US Weekly noted.

Some days back, Ben and Jen had also attended Venice Film Festival together, as the two of them were spotted packing on the PDA on a water taxi. Ben seemed to be an attentive boyfriend, as he helped Jennifer board the taxi.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on the PDA; Share an over the mask kiss at Met Gala 2021; PICS