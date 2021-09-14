Met Gala 2021: Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes make love filled appearances

Met Gala 2021 kicked off with a bang and despite the two-year halt that was caused by the pandemic, the fashion extravaganza made a strong comeback as who's who of Hollywood, music and the fashion industry descended on the red carpet looking their gorgeous best. Among those who made our hearts skip thanks to their sweet moments on the red carpet were the two stunning couples, Justin and Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

The two famed couples took to the Met Gala red carpet looking their stunning best. While Justin and Hailey were seen twinning in black as the Peaches singer wore a suit with a Drew suitcase whereas his lady love stunned in a Hollywood diva look, wearing a black gown with a plunge neckline from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. It marked the couple's first Met Gala appearance together and hence was a moment to hold on to.

As for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the so-in-love couple looked smitten by one another on the red carpet and we loved the couple-y display they put on the red carpet. While Mendes flaunted his chiseled body in an open leather jacket and black pants, Cabello made heads turn with her purple crop top and skirt.

Check out the couples' red carpet looks here:

Among other couples who stunned on the red carpet appearance at this year's Met Gala included Game of Thrones couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. Among those we missed seeing at the Met this year were certainly Nick Jonas and , Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner among others.

