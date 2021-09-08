Met Gala 2021: Keke Palmer & Ilana Glazer to host the livestream red carpet event

Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will host Met Gala 2021, which is scheduled to be officially live streamed by Vogue on September 13. According to ET Canada, Palmer and Glazer would be involved in the honours, and in the red carpet event while interacting with the celebrities who grace the event with her iconic looks.

Keke Palmer is an actress and recording artist, while Ilana Glazer is an actress, writer, and director. This year, the official dress code for the Met Gala is ‘American Independence,’ and has been inspired by the Costume Institute’s next exhibition, “Part One - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” According to ET Canada, it was also revealed this year that the fashion show would be returning twice this year due to the same being cancelled entirely last year amid the COVID-19 induced pandemic.

Met Gala 2021 will also witness Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman as the co-chairs, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will be the honorary chairs. The first Met Gala, which will be held on September 13 will be a smaller event compared to the second gala scheduled on May 22, which is supposed to be in line with the previous Met Galas. The second gala is expected to host around 550 guests. However, the upcoming gala will strictly function in accordance with the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The 2021 Met Gala will be livestreamed for the audience at 5.30 pm EST on September 13 and 3am IST on September 14.

ALSO READ: MET Gala 2021: Guests are required to be vaccinated & face masks are compulsory indoors