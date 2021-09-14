Met Gala 2021 Live Updates: Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello arrive in style

It’s D-Day for METGala 2021! After being delayed and eventually cancelled in 2020 due to the global COVID pandemic, the event is back and bigger than ever. The stage or more so the red carpet is set to witness some epic fashion moments that won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Being held at the MET Museum in New York, the event is usually slated for the first Monday in May, but this year, thanks to the pandemic, the date has been shifted to 14th September, which will start in a few short hours!

As the red carpet rolls out at the MET, we are bringing you to live updates from the scene of the crime itself. With the theme--Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, expect extravagant dresses, some fashion faux pass, standout moments and tributes and a bit of celebrity PDA if we’re lucky.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from Met Gala 2021:

GOT star Maisie Williams arrived in an all-black outfit

Actress Julia Garner dressed to impress as she arrived with artist Ella Emhoff

Actor Adrien Brody arrived with Georgina Chapman

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy went big with his OTT costume

Hottest couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz packed on the PDA

Julia Carey and James Corden made a dashing entrance into the event

Co-chair Timothée Chalamet showed up in his Sunday best at the gala

Billie Eilish went bigger than big for this year's gala

Lil Nax X piqued the interest as he arrived in a voluminous gold cape and later stripped into this gold armour

Blackish actress Yara Shahidi brought back old Hollywood glamour with her ensemble

Channing Tatum played it safe but charming in a black tuxedo



Serena Williams stuck to the memo. And HOW

Karlie Kloss was a vision in red as the new mom stepped onto the prestigious carpet

New parents Kit Harington and Rose Leslie looked straight out of a fairytale as they greeted the paps

Eiza González was easily heating things up

Elliot Page, formerly known as Elen Page, who recently came out as a transgender man also made an appearance

Cindy Crawford's supermodel child Kaia Gerber looked like a vision on the carpet



Jennifer Hudson also chose red as the colour for the evening

WAP singer Megan Thee Stallion was a vision in tulle as she made her way to the event



Meghan Fox arrives in a red hot look at she takes over the Met Gala 2021 in dress by Dundas

SNL star Pete Davidson shows off an interesting look as he arrives in a Thom Browne suit dress

Mindy Kaling makes a stunning appearance in a gorgeous deep neck purple gown

Emily Blunt makes a striking appearance in a bejeweled Miu Miu dress with a star headpiece that is the highlight of her look

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber twin in black for their Met Gala 2021 appearance

Looking like a Queen! Jennifer Lopez makes a stunning appearance sporting a hat

Kim Kardashian goes Kanye West style with a full face covered outfit

Shawn Mendes flaunts his abs sporting a leather jacket, Camila Cabello stuns in a purple outfit

Gigi Hadid makes her first Met Gala appearance since welcoming daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

Kendall Jenner shined bright at Met Gala 2021 with a sheer look as she channelled Audrey Hepburn's My Fair Lady moment

It was indeed a memorable night for fashion as A-list stars turned up looking their best. Which was your favourite moment from Met Gala 2021? Share your picks for the best Met Gala looks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.