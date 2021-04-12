Met Gala 2021: MOMA confirms star studded event happening in September; Announces date & theme of the ceremony

After much anticipation, MOMA and Anna Wintour have finally confirmed that the Met Gala will be happening this year despite the pandemic.

We finally have an update on the 2021 Met Gala. While the coveted annual ceremony had been put on hold amidst the pandemic, the star-studded night will be back in action this year! Just today, the Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Anna Wintour revealed the plans for the 2021 and 2022 Met Galas. The next two years will feature two big and interconnected Costume Institute shows, the New York Times reported.

The “more intimate” Met Gala will happen this year on September 13, dependent on any Coronavirus restrictions in place. A larger Met Gala will return on May 2, 2022, and will coincide with a two-part exhibition that will be available to view for almost a full year.

Part one, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open at the museum on September 18. Part two, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” will open on May 5, 2022. The exhibit will close in September of 2022. Part one will feature “a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion.” Part two will “further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

“Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives,” Max Hollein, director of the Met, said in a statement. “This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy.”

