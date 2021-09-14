Met Gala 2021: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky make a late but memorable arrival in stunning red carpet debut

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrived fashionably late for their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala 2021. Just when fans thought RiRi wasn't attending the fashion extravaganza, the singer turned up in a late appearance and certainly stole the show. Rihanna and ASAP were seen sporting dramatic looks as they wore comforter coats to the red carpet.

After missing out on the 2019 Met Gala, Rihanna managed to make a memorable appearance at the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday. The singer who recently joined the billionaire club attended the event sporting a black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar.

Rihanna was accompanied by her boyfriend ASAP Rocky who brought a pop of colour with his outfit as he arrived wearing a sizable wrap cloak. The couple also enjoyed a cosy moment on the red carpet as Rihanna leaned on her boyfriend's shoulder.

Check out Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's photos here:

The Barbadian singer had last made an appearance at the Met gala in 2018, where she wore an outfit that matched the theme of heavenly bodies as she wore a strapless, crystal-embellished gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching headpiece that was inspired by the pope's mitre.

The event also saw several celebrity couples making Met Gala debut as a couple including Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber and also Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.

As for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's date night at the Met Gala, it looked like the couple was more than thrilled to make an appearance together.

