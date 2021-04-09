Met Gala 2021: Star studded fashion event to take place despite the pandemic? Here’s what we know so far

Despite the pandemic, The Met Gala, which was cancelled in 2020, will take place this year, with a slight change in date. Scroll down for more info on this.

The Met Gala is finally happening, despite the pandemic. While the even is undoubtedly the world's most prestigious night of fashion, thanks in large part, to its roster of A-list guests, and headline-making red carpet appearances, like many events last year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and given the event's strict date of the first Monday in May is, once again, quickly approaching, many are asking if the event will go ahead in 2021.

Well, prepare for glamour with rumours buzzing the Met Gala is back on this year—albeit on a different timeline than we're used to. According to Page Six, the Met Gala will be delayed from its usual date and will instead be hosted on September 13, 2021. A source told the publication the event wouldn't be happening on the first Monday of the month because the date is occupied by Labor Day.

While no theme has been officially announced yet, stay tuned to get updates. If you didn't know, the theme of last year's Costume Institute exhibition was "About Time: Fashion and Duration", inspired by Virginia Woolf and the 20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson. The theme was originally intended to coincide with the Met's 150th anniversary. As we know, many celebrities who are lucky enough to attend the event spend months working with designers to perfect their looks, and last year many chose to share what they were intending to wear on the night. Keeping the prep time in mind for the looks, the theme should be announced soon!

