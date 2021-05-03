Met Gala 2021: Timothee Chalamet will reportedly co host the star studded event in September

Timothee Chalamet is all set to turn co-host for one of the biggest fashion evenings as Met Gala 2021 returns in September.

A major fashion event is making a comeback this year after being halted due to COVID-19. This September, the Met Gala is all set to return and you will be surprised to find out who is in talks for being the co-host for the show. As per the latest reports, actor Timothee Chalamet may be one of the hosts for the fashion-forward evening. The Met Gala 2021 will also mark Chalamet's debut at the event.

The Little Women actor is among the contenders to be chosen for the hosting position at the gala thanks to his history of experimenting with fashion and collaboration with various designers including the likes of Gucci, Haider Ackermann, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen when it comes to red carpet looks.

It was confirmed by the Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, alongside Anna Wintour, Costume Institute booster and Condé Nast chief content officer, that the Met Gala will be returning this year but in a different way. As per Just Jared, an 'intimate' Met Gala will happen this year on September 13, depending on the Coronavirus restrictions and a larger Met Gala will return on May 2, 2022.

The Met Gala which usually takes place in May was pushed to September this year given the COVID-19 situation. It has been reported that the theme this year is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Next year's plans too have been revealed and the theme for the second part of the event will be In America: An Anthology of Fashion that will open on May 5 of next year.

