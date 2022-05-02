Met Gala 2022: All Kardashians reportedly invited to the event by Anna Wintour for the first time ever

The biggest fashion event in Hollywood is closing in on us and Anna Wintour is all set for the night. In a recent report by The Post, via Page Six, it was revealed that this time the whole Kard-Jen clan is set to shine on the red carpet of the Met Gala. Wintour who is hosting the event for the 26th time has made fans happy with her finally inviting all of the Kardashian clan to the gala.

Until now, we have witnessed the magic of the Kard-Jen sisters on the stairs of the Met through Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner alongside momager Kris Jenner who has also attended the event previously. Though among the sisters, Khloe and Kourtney have been the only ones from the family to not have stepped foot on the Met Gala carpet. According to reports, this year the remaining two will join the clan as the KUWTK alumni will attend the glamorous occasion.

Meanwhile, a Condé Nast insider revealed, "Everyone is scheduled to go," arising speculations that Kim's new beau Pete Davidson will be accompanying her to the Met after the couple made their red carpet debut together at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Alongside Kim and Pete, fans are also looking forward to seeing Kourtney and Travis Barker walk the carpet together as the couple has been inseparable since they made their relationship public last year.

However, not all Kardashians will be present at the event as brother Rob is rarely seen in public and added to his evasive public personality, the KUWTK alum is still wrapped up in legal proceedings with ex Blac Chyna which makes his chances of showing up nearly zero. Another non-attendee is suspected to be Kylie Jenner's plus one, Travis Scott, who has been keeping a low profile since the Astroworld tragedy.

ALSO READ PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson make their red carpet debut at 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner