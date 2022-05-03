Met Gala 2022: Anna Wintour channels royalty at the grand event, dazzles in a tiara

At the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala, Anna Wintour channelled royalty. The Vogue editor-in-chief, 72, did not wear her customary sunglasses to the 2022 Met Gala, instead choosing a tiara as her main piece on the star-studded red carpet. She wore a transparent ankle-length gown with a multi-coloured beaded pattern and a feather-trimmed poncho, accessorizing with an extravagant jewelled necklace and a crown fit for a queen.

However, The Met Gala's dress code this year is white-tie, with a focus on Gilded Glamour. The topic is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which celebrates the "inclusivity" of American fashion and is a follow-up to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion." As per PEOPLE, The birth of her third grandchild gave the Condé Nast creative director another cause to rejoice this year. Bee Shaffer, Wintour's daughter, and her husband, Francesco Carrozzini, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November.

Meanwhile, the new parents were also in attendance at Monday's Met Gala, where Shaffer, 34, sparkled in a black lace floor-length gown with a stunning cutaway across her lower back. Carrozzini, 39, matched her with a traditional navy blue double-breasted tuxedo with black trim.

Wintour's royal elegant moment comes after she paid respect to her late friend and Vogue colleague André Leon Talley during a memorial service in New York City's Harlem neighbourhood on Friday. The editor-at-large and fashion legend died in January of complications from a heart attack and COVID-19 at the age of 73.

