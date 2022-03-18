Met Gala 2022: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and more to co host the star studded event

Prepare to be wowed by some major red carpet magic. The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Thursday that Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will serve as co-hosts of the Met Gala 2022. The museum's annual style spectacular will take place on May 2 and will include the hottest stars from the Hollywood and fashion industries.

As per Page Six, Miranda was chosen as one of the co-hosts for the 2020 gala, which was cancelled due to the pandemic, and this will be his first appearance at the lavish event. However, Lively, Reynolds, and King have all previously attended Met Galas, with the former sporting some memorable red carpet outfits over the years, including a magnificent burgundy Versace gown and studded headpiece in 2018. Meanwhile, The theme this year is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which coincides with the museum's exhibition of the same name, so expect celebrities to highlight some renowned American designers.

Despite the fact that the 2021 Met Gala was postponed until September owing to the continuing pandemic, there was no lack of stunning ensembles (who can forget Kim Kardashian's masked gown?). We'll be treated to another gala only a few months later, with the event reverting to its customary "first Monday in May" schedule.

According to the museum, Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour will continue to serve as honorary Met Gala co-chairs in 2022. While fashion enthusiasts anticipate seeing the extravagant designs on the red carpet each year, the gala also serves as the Costume Institute's principal source of revenue in order to operate and create its fantastic exhibits and publications. In terms of exhibits, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will open on May 7 at the museum, following "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which debuted after the September 2021 Met Gala.