Met Gala 2022: Bridgerton star Simone Ashley makes an impressive debut with her glamorous look

Met Gala 2022 was indeed a special one for many reasons and one of the reasons for that was that several popular South Asian celebs made it to the event including Bridgerton star Simone Ashely who made her Met Gala debut. After famously playing Kate Sharma on the second season of the show, Ashley left fans stunned with her look at the event.

Simone Ashley is already going places after winning rave reviews for her performance in Bridgerton and her appearance at the Met Gala seemed to be just the beginning of her amazing career. The Bridgerton star stunned on the red carpet with a glamorous look that consisted of a gold metallic bustier with a maxi skirt. The bronze bodice sported by the actress looked stunning and Ashely carried it off perfectly.

Check out photos from the event here:

Among other major South Asian celebs who also made an appearance at this year's Met Gala included recently honoured Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and also Mindy Kaling. Ahmed made sure to make a bold statement with his Met Gala look as he mentioned on the red carpet that it was a homage to immigrant workers.

Also looking stunning on the red carpet was Mindy Kaling who dazzled in a lavender gown that seemed like an amazingly bright choice for the fashion evening. Kaling who is an actress, producer and writer isn't all that new to the Met Gala glam and has previously also attended the event.

