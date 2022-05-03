Met Gala 2022: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz turn heads as they make their red carpet debut as married couple

On Monday, Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz exuded Barbie & Ken vibes while the couple made their red carpet debut as a married pair at the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Though this was not the first time the couple attended the biggest night in fashion, their charm on the carpet sure made it feel like it was.

The duo paired well as Nicola opted for a chic low-neck bright pink gown while Brooklyn complimented her elaborate dress with his classic monochrome suit. At the Met, the couple was dressed by Valentino in guilded glamour and Nicola rocked a neutral-tone pallete as she accompanied her ensemble dress with simple makeup and kept her hair down to accentuate the low-neck of her dress. The couple packed some adorable PDA on their way up to the event as Brooklyn leaned in to plant a peck on Nicola's cheek. For those unversed, the celebrity pair tied the knot in a lavish wedding on April 9 as many A-listers from the industry joined the couple on their important day.

Meanwhile, they had their wedding ceremony at Peltz's parents house in Palm Beach, Fla. According to reports, the couple had a total of 6 groomsmen and bridesmaid. Coincidently, Nicola wore a custom Valentino bridal gown at her wedding just like at the Met Gala. Recently, the pair has been spotted enjoying their honeymoon period in each others company.

Check out Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz's look at the Met Gala 2022 below:

ALSO READ Met Gala 2022: Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor & others from Bridgerton bring regal finesse to the red carpet