Met Gala 2022: Co-chairs Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds dazzle the event with their appearance

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, co-chairs of tonight's Met Gala, have just made their appearance on the stairs, and their appearances are, of course, jaw-dropping. In keeping with the night's theme of Gilded Glamour, Lively donned a crown with a strapless bespoke Atelier Versace gown with pink bow-like embellishments and pink opera gloves. Reynolds, dressed in a black tuxedo, complimented her.

Lively wore a pink and blue-hued gown that matched the carpet, as she has done every year at the Met Gala. As she proceeded down the carpet, it appeared her dress opened up to reveal blue fabric. Blake's ensemble was finished with a big copper bow that wrapped around her belly and led into a lengthy train down the back of the gown. When Blake was halfway down the carpet, she removed the ribbon, revealing a fresh light blue train. Ryan Reynolds, Blake's husband, watched happily as she gradually revealed her new appearance. The switch from copper to green was intended as a tribute to the Statue of Liberty, as per Vogue.

Check out their pictures below:

Her beautiful appearance was, of course, just as spectacular as her gown. Blake's hair was fashioned with an ornate headpiece and cascaded down her back in gentle waves. She went for a delicate and uncomplicated cosmetics look. The ensemble was completed with stunning jewellery, including hanging earrings. She matched the bow with pink gloves. Blake and Ryan are co-chairs of the 2022 Met Ball, so she had to look at the part with her guy.

