Met Gala 2022: Gigi and Bella Hadid make memorable red carpet appearances sporting leather looks

Met Gala 2022 as expected turned out to be an extravagant event with who's who of the entertainment and music industry in attendance. Among this year's attendees were also some celebrities who have now become regular at the event which included the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid. The duo made sure to make heads as they walked the red carpet.

Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a red leather corset and matching skin-tight pants for the event that she teamed up with red knee-high boots. The model also added more drama to her outfit with a massive crimson jacket. This is the seventh time that Gigi has walked the red carpet at the Met Gala. The model had worn a stunning red gown for her Met Gala debut in 2015.

Check out Bella and Gigi's photos from Met Gala 2022 here:

Also seen in attendance was her sister Bella Hadid who also sported an edgy look that consisted of leather. Bella wore a skin-tight black leather corset by Burberry for the big event. She teamed up her corset with a skirt that had a high slit which flaunted her patterned lace tights. Bella made her Met Gala debut in 2015 and since then has come a long way.

This year's Met Gala theme was In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Like every year, fashion's biggest event was held on the first Monday in May. This year's co-chairs for the event included Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda who made absolutely stunning appearances for the big night.

