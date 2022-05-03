Met Gala 2022: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adorably hold hands, latter shows off her baby bump

Sophie Turner is the Queen of the North and the red carpet. After getting dressed at The Mark Hotel in New York, the pregnant actress made her way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, along with her husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie wore a Louis Vuitton black semi-sheer dress with long sleeves and eye-catching embellishments across the front for the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion." She also wore her hair down in waves and in a colour that reminded admirers of Sansa Stark. Sophie, a brand ambassador for the French fashion label, was accompanied by her husband Joe Jonas, who donned the same designer's long white suit jacket and black pants.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the Game of Thrones alum has had fashion fans kneel. Sophie donned a sequined Burberry gown at the 2015 Met Gala, followed by a white lace Louis Vuitton gown in 2017 and a suit by the same French fashion brand in 2019, which marked her and Joe's first combined public appearance after they married in Las Vegas. Prior to the fashion industry's biggest night, the pair maintained a quiet profile after announcing their second pregnancy in March.

For those unversed, Jonas, 32, and Turner, 26, have been dating since 2016, later got married and have a 1-year-old daughter named Willa. However, rumors about Sophie's second pregnancy started circulating in March, when a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Sophie and Joe were overjoyed to learn they are expecting a second child. They both have siblings and didn’t want their daughter to be an only child and have talked about having a bigger family. The couple recently celebrated Sophie’s birthday as well as the pregnancy.”

ALSO READ:Met Gala 2022: Anna Wintour channels royalty at the grand event, dazzles in a tiara