Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson flaunt their love in a stunning red carpet appearance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their Met Gala couple's debut at the 2022 event. The couple who recently made thier relationship red carpet official at the White House Correspondents' Dinner decided to take things a notch higher with their fashionable and love-filled appearance on the Met Gala red carpet where the couple was all smiles.

Posing adorably as they gazed at each other, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were easily not only the best-dressed couple for the evening but also the ones who looked smitten in love. While Kim wore a stunning gown, Pete was seen sporting a black suit with black shades. The couple looked adorable as they posed together holding hands and couldn't stop smiling as they made their Met debut as a couple. It was a special evening for the Kardashian family given that this year also marked Kim's sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's Met Gala debuts.

In terms of fashion, Kardashian was seen wearing the Jean-Louis-designed dress that Marilyn Monroe famously wore to sing happy birthday to President John Kennedy. Kim also showed off Monroe-like platinum hair at the event.

Check out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's photos here:

Kardashian and Davidson's romance seems to be going strong and not long ago, opening about the same, Kim stated in an interview that it brings her peace. The couple also made their relationship Instagram official after Kim shared a few photos along with the comedian. The duo sparked romance rumours last October after they were first spotted hanging out together over the Halloween weekend.

While Kim has been busy with her new reality show, The Kardashians, she also previously addressed if Pete will be joining her on the same and said, "I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away."

How did you find Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Met Gala look? Tell us in the comments below.

