Met Gala 2022: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA in coordinated outfits on the red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their Met Gala 2022 debut and as expected their red carpet appearance was full of cute PDA moments. The couple who are known to love their punk rock style gave this year's Met Gala theme its own twist as they wore coordinated outfits for the event. The duo wore matching Thom Browne menswear looks.

Kardashian was seen wearing a white cropped shirt with a black and ivory tuxedo skirt while her hair was tied into an updo. As for her fiance Travis, the drummer wore a tuxedo jacket with a matching kilt along with matching trousers. The couple looked beyond happy as they posed for the photos together and couldn't stop smiling. While Kourtney and Travis' PDA isn't all that the new, the couple shared a kiss on the Met Gala red carpet as well.

Check out Kourtney and Travis' photos here:

From holding hands to sharing a kiss, the couple shared several romantic moments on the red carpet and it was a treat to watch. This year marked the debut appearance of two Kardashian sisters at the Met Gala event as Khloe and Kourtney both attended the event. While Kourtney was seen flaunting her romance with Barker on the red carpet, Khloe made a solo appearance for the event.

This year, Kourtney and Travis also made their debut appearance on the Oscars red carpet where the couple was seen colour coordinated outfits. On their ongoing reality show, The Kardashians, Kourtney and her fiance have maintained that they are trying for a baby through an IVF procedure.

