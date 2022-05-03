Live

Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: Co-chairs Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds arrive in style

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on May 03, 2022 04:29 AM IST  |  10.8K
Hosts Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony arrive in style
 The moment has come! The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute event, known commonly as the Met Gala, returns on the first Monday in May. Opening May 5, 2022, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will debut in the period rooms of the American Wing. Following in the footsteps of the first half, the theme of the 2022 Met Gala in May will honour American designers and fashion history. Celebrities, designers, changemakers, and industry insiders will be in attendance, dressed to the nines in their most trendy attire for the glitzy evening. And we're here to help you through it all, so stay tuned for Met Gala live updates! 
June 3, 2022, 04:15 am IST
Co-chairs Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds dazzle the event

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, co-chairs of tonight's Met Gala, have just made their appearance on the stairs, and their appearances are, of course, jaw-dropping. In keeping with the night's theme of Gilded Glamour, Lively donned a crown with a strapless bespoke Atelier Versace gown with pink bow-like embellishments and pink opera gloves. Reynolds, dressed in a black tuxedo, complimented her.

 

 

 

 

 

May 3, 2022, 03:09 am IST
Vanessa Hudgens and La La Anthony have arrived

La La Anthony, 39, has been tapped, along with Vanessa Hudgens, 33, to host Vogue‘s live stream at the Met Gala 2022. Vanessa Hudgens has just introduced the sheer style to the Met Gala 2022. Vanessa arrived at the Met staircases as one of the evening's red carpet co-hosts sporting a goth-inspired twist on the sheer 'fits that have swept over Hollywood. On the other hand, La La donned an off-the-shoulder deep-burgundy gown to this year's gala. The silky gown's upper section rose up around her neck, forming a choker that looped around her neck.


