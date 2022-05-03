Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: Co-chairs Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds arrive in style

The moment has come! The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute event, known commonly as the Met Gala, returns on the first Monday in May. Opening May 5, 2022, “In America: An Anthology of The moment has come! The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute event, known commonly as the Met Gala, returns on the first Monday in May. Opening May 5, 2022, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will debut in the period rooms of the American Wing. Following in the footsteps of the first half, the theme of the 2022 Met Gala in May will honour American designers and fashion history. Celebrities, designers, changemakers, and industry insiders will be in attendance, dressed to the nines in their most trendy attire for the glitzy evening. And we're here to help you through it all, so stay tuned for Met Gala live updates!