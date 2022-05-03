Met Gala 2022 Live Updates: Co-chairs Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds arrive in style
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, co-chairs of tonight's Met Gala, have just made their appearance on the stairs, and their appearances are, of course, jaw-dropping. In keeping with the night's theme of Gilded Glamour, Lively donned a crown with a strapless bespoke Atelier Versace gown with pink bow-like embellishments and pink opera gloves. Reynolds, dressed in a black tuxedo, complimented her.
La La Anthony, 39, has been tapped, along with Vanessa Hudgens, 33, to host Vogue‘s live stream at the Met Gala 2022. Vanessa Hudgens has just introduced the sheer style to the Met Gala 2022. Vanessa arrived at the Met staircases as one of the evening's red carpet co-hosts sporting a goth-inspired twist on the sheer 'fits that have swept over Hollywood. On the other hand, La La donned an off-the-shoulder deep-burgundy gown to this year's gala. The silky gown's upper section rose up around her neck, forming a choker that looped around her neck.