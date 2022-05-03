Met Gala 2022: Rege-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor & others from Bridgerton bring regal finesse to the red carpet

Following the success of the period drama, Bridgerton with its first and then subsequent superhit season 2 took over the Met Gala 2022 as the cast members rocked the red carpet this year. Though many from the cast were missed at the event, the ones who did attend were instantly the talk of the town. Championing among them was Simone Ashley who took the cake on the biggest night in fashion.

Bridgerton season 1 main lead Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor stunned at the carpet with their glamourous looks. The actor opted for a deep blue velvet tuxedo, putting together a sophisticated look for the esteemed night while his attire sparkled as he walked on the red carpet. Paired with his velvet tux was a blue shirt which completed his monochrome ensemble. Dynevor too took the high road and went all out for the Met. The actress showed up in a black sheer dress, embellished with intricate beadwork accompanied by her gorgeous frill short overskirt.

Meanwhile, the Lady Whistledown avatar Nicola Coughlan went for the extravagant look as she stepped foot on the carpet in a pink and black elaborate gown. The most striking part of her regal garb was the singled-out feathers that protruded out of her dress. The sharp contrast between her dazzling red hair on the show to her platinum blond look at the Met Gala presently surprised all fans who had not seen the actress in her natural panache.

Check out how the Bridgerton cast dazzled everyone at the Met Gala 2022 below:

