Met Gala 2022: When Squid Games bumped into Game of Thrones at the event

On Monday, Anna Wintour hosted her annual Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, better known as the biggest night in fashion. Celebs came in hot as every single industry-big was dressed to impress. The theme for the night this year was "Gilded Glamour," a direct reference to the Gilded Age in American history which roughly falls between 1870 to 1900.

Perhaps the highlight of the event was when Sophie Turner, her husband Joe Jonas, Emma Stone, Chloë Grace Moretz and Jung Ho Yeon met each other and posed for a happening group photo. The group smiled wide as they clicked memorabilia from the glamourous event, Ho Yeon flashed an adorable wink at the camera while Turner also gave a sweet smile for the snap. Fans were excited to see Turner and Ho Yeon interact as many dubbed the meeting as two iconic series gelling together. Turner a part of the famous series, Game of Thrones while Ho-Yeon rose to Hollywood fame with her breakthrough legendary Korean series, Squid Games. Fans expressed their delight that the two actresses bumped into each other on such a special night.

Meanwhile, Turner rocked the red carpet with her husband and her baby bump while Emma Stone rode the headlines for repurposing her wedding afterparty dress for the event. Jung Ho Yeon on the other hand, made her stunning Met Gala debut in her short navy dress paired with her black knee-high boots.

