Met Gala 2023: 10 Hilarious memes about the iconic dresses that will make you laugh

Met Gala 2023: Fashion’s biggest night where celebrities graced the red carpet with their iconic creative attire, which either left fans astonished or put them in a dilemma, wondering about the look created, overall.

In homage to Karl Lagerfeld, many of this year's stars sported their most opulent outfits at the Met Gala 2023; but those watching this event from home immediately discovered an amusement in the most unexpected looks created by celebrities. And, as always, the audience on the internet couldn't wait to take to social media, to express their views and opinions on the sartorial choices made by celebrities.

The first day of the Met Gala 2023 was a massive success, but what fans really enjoyed was the fierce Twitter debate on those iconic looks. While many looks impressed netizens, the Twitterati couldn’t help but create memes that would either make your jaws drop or leave you laughing out loud.

1. Jared Leto, the Giant cat

Though Jared Leto definitely stole the show by being nothing but a ‘Giant cat’. The audience did expect something out of the box, but Jared's look stunned everyone. Lizzo's expression said it all, and it can't go unnoticed. It did create hype. And, in no time, it took over social media, and fans couldn't stop talking about.

Here’s all the funny memes marked on Twitter which couldn’t go unnoticed!

2. Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2023

Kylie, who left no stone unturned when it comes to being the fashion icon in the room, was a major letdown when it came down to her Met Gala look, according to the Twitter users. From being in her off-white gown last year to the red slit dress, fans were in shock as she is not matching the Met Gala vibe anymore. They didn’t approve!





3. Nas X and his glittery look

Lauren Santo Domingo did have a sparkling Met Gala background, as Nas's X appearance made sure her photos had contrasting pictures, again, as per the memes on Twitter. Nas X shocked the audience with his revealing glittery body-covered look. It definitely amazed the viewers and got them thinking about the Met Gala theme once again.

4. Doja Cat channels her cat avatar

Doja finally created a hype ever since she appeared at the Met Gala. Fans couldn't stop talking about her "meowing" tone and rewatched the video over a hundred times.





5. Rihanna's white rose outfit

The mom-to-be graced the Met Gala red carpet with her white ensemble. Rihanna’s look got the internet screaming ‘white whipped cream’ and netizens couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the same.

Advertisement





6. Jared Leto and Doja Cat at the Met Gala

Jared Leto sparked a meme fest on Twitter as he appeared as a Giant Cat mascot. Doja Cat, on the other hand, made jaws drop with her stunning makeup. However, the internet wasn’t pleased. And, here’s a result below of the same.





7. Kendall Jenner's look

Kendall Jenner managed to woo us all as she flaunted her long legs at the Met Gala 2023. However, the internet managed to seek inspiration from her look and create a meme with the cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants.





8. Doja Cat caught on camera

Doja Cat seems to not care about the rest, but her look as she served it with a cherry on top left the fans astonished. She was seen using a vape, right after she was done with her iconic ‘Meowing Interview.’





9. The iconic Cockroach at Met Gala 2023

A significant ‘Cockroach’ managed to steal the show at this year’s Met Gala. And, for sure, the internet did not miss it! The cockroach at the red carpet that went viral made it to a meme. And, you’d not want to miss checking out Twitter’s "Louis Vuitton" roach.





10. Amanda Seyfried's look gets compared to a wired building

Amanda Seyfried drew inspiration from one of Lagerfled’s designs for her Met Gala 2023 appearance. However, her look did not go well for netizens. The Twitterati have managed to compare Seyfried’s Met Gala 2023 look to a building that’s rather scary. Check it out!

Advertisement





ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Lil Nas X poses with Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and more, fan says ‘SO ICONIC IM DEAD’