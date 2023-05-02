Met Gala 2023: Co-chairs Dua Lipa and Penélope Cruz opted for vintage Chanel couture for the event

Every year Met Gala co-chairs are amongst the first ones to make their appearance at the biggest event of fashion. Well it goes the same for this year with Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa being first ones to arrive at New York’s A-list affair in the vintage Chanel couture.

Penélope Cruz and Dua Lipa are featured for the Met Gala 2023 program as the co-chairs along with Vogue’s Anna Wintour, Michaela Coel, and Roger Federer. This year’s theme is titled ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honor the life of the late fashion designer. Continue reading to know more about Cruz and Lipa’s outfit.

Dua Lipa at Met Gala 2023

Dua Lipa opted for a princess style gown from Chanel’s 1992 Fall Couture collection. This princess style gown features a cream fabric along with black trim and a fringe hemline. The traditional Chanel outfit has a sculpting neckline with a corset style waist and structured skirt that extends beyond the waistline.

Dua Lipa paired the outfit with a 200-carat Tiffany & Co. necklace along with a few diamond rings and silver heels. The Levitating singer opted for a natural makeup look with soft pink lipstick and open hair with loose curls.

Penélope Cruz at Met Gala 2023

Penélope Cruz opted for a hooded sheer gown from Chanel Couture’s spring/summer 1988 collection. The dress also had a large shawl collar in light blue organza which was embroidered with silver sequins.

She also added a matching belt with Chanel logo which was studded with a circular pearl buckle.

The Spanish actress accessorized her outfit with silver and diamond hoop earrings along with the silver sky high platform sandals. Cruz opted for a sophisticated make-up look in bronzy sparkly eyes along with a slicked-back hairdo.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: How to watch the event from home? DETAILS here