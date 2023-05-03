Met Gala 2023: Did Kendall Jenner channelize her mother Kris Jenner during the red carpet?

Met Gala 2023: Kendall Jenner established herself as a mainstay with her stunning appearance at the red carpet. The model has now made it to her 8th Met Gala since her debut in 2014, with her participation last evening. She's come a long way since her TopShop-adorned Met Steps appearance. Jenner managed to make heads turn as she glazed the floor with her dazzling black look.

Kendall Jenner takes inspiration from her mother’s wardrobe

Supermodel Kendall appeared on the May cover page of Vogue, which celebrated Karl Lagerfeld's work and legacy and featured the top 10 models he "loved most". Fans were curious to see if Jenner would go with a similar concept on the Met Gala carpet after she appeared in the magazine wearing a Donatella Versace outfit meant to imitate Lagerfeld.

In contrast to her Vogue image, Kendall Jenner's Met Gala ensemble for the 2023 theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ went in a different direction. The model chose a collared Marc Jacobs bodysuit and was, in all honesty, channeling another style icon; her mother, Kris Jenner.

The precise recipe of Kendall Jenner's Marc Jacobs bodysuit can be found in Kris Jenner's clean white collar, black and white collar design, and profusion of sparkles.

The bottom part of Kendall Jenner's dress contrasted with the top, which gave a ‘momager’ vibe. Jenner delivered a look where she went without pants and wore the bodysuit over sheer tights.

Long arms from the bodysuit hung down over the carpet of the Met stairs, serving as their own adornment. She wore a bodysuit with big platform boots that had a ‘Tumblr Girl’ vibe to it. She paired it with a high ponytail as she glammed up in a natural glam makeup look and adorned her face with a pair of diamond stud earrings to give some shine

Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala stairs with her sisters despite previous outings and a rumored romance with Bad Bunny. On the other hand, Bad Bunny walked the carpet alone. There is always a chance we may see the couple together at the Met Gala or at the after-party since they were seen out together in New York City, this week, leading up to the event.

Meanwhile, over the years, Jenner has chosen opulent gowns at the Met Gala. And, with that, she was always clicked in dresses with a degree of supermodel refinement. Compared to previous years, Kendall Jenner's outfit this year was more laid-back.

