Met Gala 2023: Did Rihanna get a $25 million jewel fitting at 3 am before red carpet appearance?

Barbadian singer Rihanna has all eyes on her Met Gala look every time her attendance at the fashion event is confirmed. The 35-year-old is known to be on theme when she attends the red carpet of the most awaited and risque annual event. As per reports, the pop star had a secret fitting at 3 am in the morning. Continue reading to know more details.

Rihanna's secret 3 am fitting prior to the Met Gala

A source told Page Six that Rihanna had a secret fitting at 3 am on Saturday, April 29, for her Met Gala appearance. The meeting reportedly involved $25 million in jewels from Cartier. This year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in honor of the late German fashion designer who died in 2019. He was known for his work with Chanel, Chloé, and Fendi.

Recently, the Love The Way You Lie and Rude Boy hitmaker was spotted in a vintage Chanel fur look with glasses that had the CC logo to eat at Caviar Russe. Rihanna stepped out to eat at Caviar Russe wearing the outfit which was a part of Chanel’s Fall 1994 ready-to-wear collection. She even proceeded to post pictures of the interesting look on her Instagram.

She captioned the post, "not even monday," hinting at her Met Gala appearance which happens annually on the first Monday of May. Rihanna first attended the Met Gala in 2007 and has been making an appearance for most years ever since. She is pregnant with her second child with rapper, A$AP Rocky, and have an 11-month-old son Noah.

Meanwhile, Rihanna made a late entry at the 2023 Met Gala with the rapper wearing a floral hooded gown by Valentino with a long train. She then removed the heavy flower hood and revealed the elegant white gown she was wearing underneath. On the other hand, Rocky wore a white shirt and black suit on top with a red tartan skirt and jeans beneath.

Fans were quick to praise Rihanna for her flamboyant outfit and for being on theme as always. Along with the outfit, Rihanna donned red lips, a huge necklace, diamond earrings, white gloves, and funky sunglasses with eyelashes stuck on top.