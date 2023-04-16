Met Gala 2023: Everything You Need to Know About Theme, Guest List, When, where and more

Get ready to experience jaw-dropping looks, which will be witnessed at this year's Met Gala. As the biggest fashion rampage is around the corner, Which is filled with number of questions for the audience. To start, the annual celebration of the Costume Institute, which will focus on the late Karl Lagerfeld for 2023, will take place this spring on May 1.

'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' will be the focus of the museum's spring 2023 show, according to a statement from the institution. The Met revealed that the gala's theme will be "in honour of Karl" more recently, after confirming the announcement at a press conference during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Just like every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will host the MET Gala. The event is commonly known as the Costume Institute Benefit or the Met Ball. Is definitely one of the most anticipated nights, witnessing high-end fashion that remains the talk of the year. As exciting as it sounds, here is an insight into what this year’s Met Gala will disclose with its vibrant vibe.

What is the theme of the MET Gala 2023?

The goal of the annual celebration is to honour a designer who has made a major contribution to the arts. 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' is the theme of the MET Gala in 2023. Along with his own brand, the well-known designer is known for his work with several other labels, including Fendi and Chanel.

In 2019, the creator passed away. "At its core, the exhibition will look at the evolution of Karl's two-dimensional drawings into three-dimensional garments," said Andrew Bolton, the MET's curator, in an interview with WWD.

When is the 2023 MET Gala?

The Met Gala will take place this year on May 1st. At 5:30 pm, the red carpet will be available for attendees, and it is anticipated that it will be open until 8 pm. Each participant has a set time for arrival and for walking the red carpet.

Who will co-chair the MET Gala in 2023?

The MET Gala was created by Anna Wintour, who serves as the gala's chair. The head editor of Vogue magazine, Anna Wintour, is regarded as the most influential woman in the media. Along with her, Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa will co-chair the gala this year.

Who will be present at the 2023 MET Gala?

The MET Gala guest list is kept secret until the evening before the event. Celebrities connected to brands like Vogue, Chanel, Fendi, and Karl Lagerfeld are likely to attend. Celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Anok Yai, and Naomi Campbell are among those anticipated to attend the event. Despite claims to the contrary, Kim Kardashian could attend the event this year.

From the Bollywood industry Alia Bhatt is reportedly planning to attend the event this year, though. Stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have previously attended the event.

