Met Gala 2023: Fans mock Rihanna for her red carpet attire, calls her 'whipped cream'

Rihanna, who knows how to steal the show without trying hard, made an entry that did grab the audience's attention towards the singer. As she arrived at the 2023 Met Gala, her attire either wowed the audience or made the question of the singer’s choice rude.

Rihanna's frosty white rose petal look

Rihanna, 35, stood out from the crowd at the Met Gala with her huge all-white ensemble. The singer was dressed in a huge Valentino gown with artificial white flowers covering her whole upper torso.

A long white train that emerged from behind the flowers encircled her for approximately 10 feet. She donned big white sunglasses with gigantic diva eyelashes affixed to the front to make her look even more theatrical.

The only visible part of the singer's body was her beautiful ruby-red lips. which outshined her look.

Rihanna and A$AP made their Met Gala appearances.

She was joined by her boyfriend and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, who was not dressed in a standard black tux. Instead, the lady opted for a long crimson kilt with a dragging train and a pair of tattered trousers underneath.

As she descended the carpet, she began to remove the large flowery hood. Which was the most attractive look in her attire.

The floral cover-up was transformed into a chic shawl, and Rihanna was instantly dressed in a white gown.

The gown had a plunging neckline with just thin straps supporting the huge gown and the Umbrella singer's baby belly.

To keep the theme going, she wore white fingerless gloves and a rose in the centre of her frock. Sparkling silver earrings and a thick silver necklace completed the outfit.

A walking whipped white cream or a foam-headed

Some fashion enthusiasts would consider Rihanna an icon for her style, while Twitter users believe she looks more like an ice cream sundae.

One admirer wrote, "Rihanna really made us wait all this time just for her to look like fancy whipped cream."

Another person posted, "Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with whipped cream and a D**n Red Cherry on the Doggone Top."

Another person compared her to a wedding cake. "A$AP Rocky wore what seemed to be a massive wedding cake to the Met Gala tonight... It was eventually determined that Rihanna was inside."

"I love that the Met Gala theme changes every year, but Rihanna's theme of "duvet cover" stays the same," wrote a fourth.

