Met Gala 2023: Fans spot cockroach at the red carpet, says ‘Was Nicki Minaj invited?’

One of the biggest and most glamorous fashion events is here with A-lister celebrities across the world taking the red carpet with their controversial fashion choices. The Met Gala 2023 is being hosted by Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Vogue’s editor Anna Wintour, Michaela Coel, and Roger Federer.

It is quite difficult to secure an invitation to the Met Gala even for the celebrities and artists. But this year one cockroach got in with ease to one of the biggest glamorous events and Twitter is having a field day. Here is everything to know about the same.

Cockroach at Met Gala 2023

Amidst all the celebrities walking the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in their designer outfits and posing for photographers, a lone New York cockroach made its way to the red carpet.

A video of a photographer capturing the cockroach has also gone viral on social media as curious onlookers watch. This video has not only received thousands of likes and comments on social media but also has sparked various memes on Twitter. At one point it also seemed that the cockroach paused at the top of steps to pose for photographers.

One user asked, ‘Yeah, but the question really is who is he wearing?’ while the other one commented, ‘It stops to give the photographer time to get its best angle’. Some Twitter pundits also said that cockroach’s all-black look might have been take on Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld inspired theme.

Twitter users also had a field day as one wrote, ‘i thought nicki wasn’t coming’ while other one asked, ‘Was Nicki Minaj invited?’

However, soon the cockroach was spotted dead at the red carpet and netizens seem quite devastated by his death. One user also asked for some time to process this death.

