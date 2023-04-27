Met Gala 2023: From Zendaya to Beyoncé, here is the rumoured list of attendees for the coveted fashion event

The Met Gala, aka the most coveted and highly anticipated fashion event of the year, is almost here and the rumour mill is buzzing as usual. Netizens as well as media portals are scrambling to find out which celebrities are attending the Met ball this year. Keep reading to know the list of people that are alleged to be attending Met Gala 2023.

Rumoured list of Met Gala 2023 attendees

The annual tradition of rumoured celebrity lists and circulating names of celebrities expected to attend is here. From the music to the film industry, the Met Gala sees the most illustrious celebrities walk its carpet every year and here is the list of rumoured attendees of this year.

Singer-songwriters Beyoncé and Katy Perry are expected to make their ninth appearances on the Met Gala carpet. Other invited and rumoured guests include singers Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez as well as Miley Cyrus, all three of whom are expected to return to the ball after a gap. South Korean girl group Blackpink's Rosé is expected to make her second appearance.

SZA, Camilla Cabello, and Shawn Mendes are rumoured to be making an appearance on the red carpet. Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Megan Thee Stallion will be reportedly attending the event. Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, might make her 11th appearance while Jennifer Lopez is expected to mark her 13th appearance.

Rosalia, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter are also on the list of potential attendees. BTS members RM and Jimin have been reportedly invited and might make an appearance. Met Gala favourites Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are top names on the list of potential attendees. Euphoria actors Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney are expected to grace the event and so are Lily-Rose Depp, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Stewart.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan, who were previously reported to have not been invited this year, are rumoured to be attending after sources rubbished the rumours. Actress Jenna Ortega and supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid are also expected at the Met Gala this year. From among the supermodel clan, Naomi Campbell and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly attending the event. Anok Yai, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are also on the list of possible attendees.

Confirmed list of Met Gala 2023 attendees

The list of rumoured attendees features a variety of celebrities but there has been no official confirmation about whether they will attend the event or not. Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra is among the few celebrities confirmed to attend the ball this year. The 40-year-old superstar who is known for her stunning outfits at the Met Gala red carpet has revealed that her look "will be on theme" and will also have a "special element."

On the other hand, actress Elle Fanning has also been confirmed to attend this year's ball. She told Variety, "I had an idea kind of quickly, I have to say. I sort of sketch everything out so I did a little sketch – an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, of course. I am truly going on theme. I have a good story behind the look that is special to me. I'm excited."

As usual, the Met Gala is being held May 1, 2023, aka the first Monday of May.This year's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty and it is being co-chaired by Roger Federer, Michael Coel, Dua Lipa, Penelope Cruz and Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.