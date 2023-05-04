Met Gala 2023: How Kim Kardashian was saved by her daughter North from a wardrobe malfunction at the event?

The beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian, was saved from a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Met Gala, all thanks to her daughter North West. The 42-year sparked waves for donning a beautiful Schiaparelli gown embellished with 50,000 freshwater pearls to the famed gala. However, wearing pearls turned out to be a little riskier than she had anticipated. While on her way to the gala, pearls at the bottom of her dress broke, causing several pearls to fall off.

How North saved Kim from a wardrobe malfunction?

Kim told Vogue, "I wanted pearls. I thought, what is more, Karl? The iconic Chanel pearls are what I always thought of, so we wanted to just be dripping in pearls,"Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They’re real pearls, and she was putting them in her purse.”

Kardashian's attire had 16,000 crystals on her sculpted corset top and draped skirt, as well as pearl and crystal accessories. As per reports, the ensemble took a dozen artisans over 1,000 hours to create, with each strand of pearls strung and draped flawlessly to her body.

North attended the Met Gala with her mother but did not walk the red carpet due to the 18-and-up age restriction. Throughout the evening, Kim's Schiaparelli creation proved problematic. SKIIMS founder was seen walking back to her New York City hotel with strands of pearls ripping off and scattering on the ground, while empty threads hung loose.

Why did Kim choose a pearl look for the Met Gala?

The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which highlighted the late designer's entire body of work and life. This year's dress code was "in honor of Karl." Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro-Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour served as co-chairs for the spring fashion event. The annual gala benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Kardashians Early Review: Kim Kardashian & family return with a glossy take on their usual drama