Met Gala 2023: How to watch the event from home? DETAILS here

The annual Met Gala is nearing closer and soon celebrities will be flocking to New York City for this glamorous event.

This year’s Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, with a theme to honor the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. As always this annual event remains exclusive, with only employees, celebrities, and fashion moguls seeing what takes place inside.

However, if you are hoping to catch the red carpet event of Met Gala 2023, then there is a way. Here is how you can watch the annual event from your home.

How to watch Met Gala 2023?

Met Gala 2023 will be held in the evening on May 1, 2023. This year Vogue will be hosting the official live stream of the red carpet event. The live stream of the red carpet event will start at 6:30 pm ET on Vogue’s website. You can also watch it on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

The Met Gala 2023 red carpet event will be hosted by Chloe Fineman, La La Anthony, and Derek Blasberg. According to Vogue, influencer Emma Chamberlain will also be returning as a ‘special correspondent’.

Met Gala 2023 theme

The Met Gala 2023 theme is dubbed as ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ with the dress code ‘in honor of Karl’. It is expected that many of Lagerfeld’s muses will attend this event including Naomi Campbell, Lily-Rose Depp, and Cara Delevingne.

Andrew Bolton told Vogue about Karl Lagerfeld, ‘He would sketch everything. He would always say that he could draw before he could talk or walk. In many ways, it was his primary form of communication, whether he was delivering them by fax machine or iPhone’.

