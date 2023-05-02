Met Gala 2023: Jared Leto shows up in fur suit resembling Karl Lagerfeld's cat, fans can't stop making memes

American actor and musician Jared Leto paid tribute to late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld by dressing up as his cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala. Known for his crazy and outlandish looks, the 51-year-old delivered yet another interesting look at this year's Met ball and the Internet is buzzing with memes and discussions about the whole look.

Jared Leto wears a fur suit to the 2023 Met Gala

Leto wore a white fur suit to the red carpet of the most-awaited fashion event of the year. The blue-eyed Birman cat mascot suit elicited surprised reactions from the photographers as well as the fans. It was only when Leto removed the giant cat head that everyone found out who the wearer of the quirky and fuzzy white cat costume was.

ALSO READ: Fans cannot keep calm after Doja Cat and SZA hint at a collaboration, here's everything you need to know

He posed for photographs holding the cat suit's head in his hand. This year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' in homage to the late fashion designer and Leto clearly knows how to follow a theme. He showed up as a cat in tribute to Lagerfeld's pet Choupette. But Leto wasn't the only one dressed as a cat. The actor faced competition from rapper Doja Cat who donned a cat nose prosthetic and wore an Oscar de la Renta hooded gown.

Doja's outfit had cat ears and she accessorized the look with various pieces of gorgeous jewelry. She posted pictures of her look om her Instagramand tagged her whole team as well as the designers. She captioned the set of images, "[white heart emoji] @oscardelarenta x @fernandogarciam1205 @tokibunbun @messikajewelry @brettalannelson @worshipmina @ernerstocasillas @sacciadidthat [clicking camera emoji] @jpwphoto."

Meanwhile, netizens are having a blast making cat memes about Leto and Doja, here are a few of them. One user wrote, "doja and jared leto running into each other at the met gala," with a video of two cats surprised after seeing each other. Another user said, "Doja cat and jared leto tonight #MetGala," while a third commented, "Doja Cat and Jared Leto are fighting after #MetGala," and a fourth felt, "Jared leto and Doja cat both dressed up as a choupette #MetGala."

ALSO READ: Jared Leto DEFENDS his comments on Marvel keeping theatres alive after facing backlash

Advertisement

One netizen joked, "Jared Leto and Doja Cat greeting each other at #MetGala, while another quipped, "Doja Cat: I'm gonna be the best cat at the met gala. Jared Leto: Hold my catnip." A third posted, "Doja Cat [handshake emoji] Jared Leto [handshake emoji] dressing up as Karl Lagerfeld's cat #MetGala #MetGala2023." A fourth said, "Doja Cat and Jared Leto bumping into each other at the #MetGala2023 #MetGala." Leto later changed out of his catsuit for an all-black ensemble with a long studded cape, pleated skirt, and black trousers.