Met Gala 2023: Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette reacts to Jared Leto, Doja Cat's outfits in her honour

German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette has made her opinion clear about giving Jared Leto and Doja Cat's 2023 Met Gala looks which were inspired by her. The theme for this year's gala honoured the late fashion icon who died aged 85. Here's what the Birman cat has to say about the much-talked-about looks.

Choupette reacts to Jared Leto and Doja Cat's Met Gala outfits

Choupette, who is reportedly worth $13 million, was a popular inspiration choice at this year's Met Gala as stars honoured Karl Lagerfeld who was known for his controversial statements. The cat's official account has reacted to actor Jared Leto and rapper Doja Cat's outfits. "Do I have a twin somewhere ?! I rate @dojacat and @jaredleto outfits 100/10 [cat smirking emoji]," the caption of @choupetteofficiel reads.

"What about you? How much would you rate them? Did you watch the Met Gala?" the post concludes. The post featured a picture of the cat followed by Leto and Doja's looks from the Met Gala. The two looks were among the most talked about looks of the most awaited annual fashion extravaganza. While Leto donned a head-to-toe white fursuit, Doja chose to wear a silver sequined Oscar de la Renta gown with cat ears and a prosthetic cat nose.

Leto's fursuit had bright blue eyes and white fur just like Choupette while Doja's outfit had a hood and feathered train resembling the cat's fur. The latter was in a full roleplay mood and even meowed during her viral Vogue interview. Leto later did an outfit change and changed into an all-black look with a cape but his fursuit remained his most-discussed and viral look. The Internet was abuzz with cat memes revolving around Leto and Doja.

Other celebrities that were inspired by Choupette on the red carpet included Lil Nas X, Chloe Fineman, Janelle Monaé, and Emma Chamberlain. The cat was supposed to make her Met Gala debut this year but she did not attend the event as per expectations. Choupette's official Instagram account acknowledged the invite and wrote, "A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers" alongside two pictures of the blue-eyed cat.

"You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him. With love, forever Choupette [heart emoji]," the caption of the post concluded.

