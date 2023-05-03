Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted chatting nine months after their breakup

This is how the table turns and relationships go from being the one and only to being strangers again. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who split in August 2022, reconciled on Monday at the 2023 Met Gala. Last year, the couple walked the red carpet together, kissing on the museum stairs.

Despite their split, Kardashian and Davidson appear to be on good terms, as the two were seen conversing with musician Usher.

The comedian, who was dressed casually in a Fendi T-shirt, leather leggings, and a trench coat, smiled at his ex, who was dressed in a corseted Schiaparelli gown dripping with pearls.

Last year, the couple made quite an impression at the Met Gala, with the "Kardashians" actress reportedly wearing Marilyn Monroe's legendary gown to the event while Davidson assisted her up the stairs in her tight gown.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's dating history

The couple dated for nine months after meeting on the set of "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021, when the Skims founder presented an episode.

They split up in August 2022, according to a source, who said at the time that Kardashian and Davidson "decided to just be friends."

Reason for their split

"They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but they found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship," said the insider.

Their age gap, though, played a role in their breakup, with a source telling us that Davidson "is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is, on a moment's notice."

Kardashian, on the other hand, "has four kids, and it isn't that easy." She must concentrate on the children."

Meanwhile, Kardashian has remained silent about her dating life since her split from the "Meet Cute" actor.

Despite the fact that Davidson removed his Kardashian-themed tattoos earlier this year, for obvious reasons, the couple broke up, which led a source to say, "He's being a gentleman."

