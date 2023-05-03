Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian arrives with North West; mother-daughter duo steal the show

Kim Kardashian managed to make quite a statement as she arrived with her daughter North West at the Met Gala 2023. The mother-daughter duo stole the show with their classy appearance. They arrived in style and North made sure to escorting her mother perfectly. Last year, at the Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian arrived with her then boyfriend, Pete Davidson. And, she made headlines too.

Kim Kardashian makes entry with her daughter, North

Kim made a swanky entry with her oldest daughter, North West. Although North didn't come close to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet, she did escort her mother to the red carpet. The star kid was spotted waiting at the car as her mother walked towards the red carpet. She was calm and composed, and maintained herself.

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look

Kim wore a garment that was scarcely made of pearls. She slung a white shawl behind her, in a similar style to last year's, which had a several-foot-long train. Kardashian accessorized with pearl earrings and a layered choker that sparkled in the lights of the Met Gala red carpet. She also had her lovely black hair fashioned into a chic updo, which fit well with her overall look.

North West’s Met Gala 2023 look

Just like her mother, North West didn’t fail to deliver the best of her look. She left the Ritz Carlton hotel wearing blue jeans with a '90s style and a cream blazer. The star kid did not miss out to share her take on Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfled theme. She opted for pearls around her neck, to acceocorize her outfit. And, North completed her overall look with black boots and a shell-shaped clutch.

Meanwhile, at the Met Gala 2023, Kim was clicked with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. A few photos of her attending the event with sisters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Kenner, also surfaced on the internet.

