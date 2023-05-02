Met Gala 2023: Kylie Jenner walks in red gown with two-in-one train, fans say 'It's giving Mister Crab'

Reality television personality Kylie Jenner, who is known for her controversial Met Gala looks, has made an appearance at the much-awaited fashion event of the year. Fans were left unimpressed and disappointed when they saw what the Kylie Cosmetics founder chose to wear to the gala. Here's what netizens had to say about the entrepreneur's look.

Kylie Jenner disappoints fans with her 'basic' look

Jenner wore a custom-made Jean Paul Gaultier gown with an asymmetrical neckline and a thigh-high slit. The red outfit had a two-in-one train which reversed as a blue cape that she wore around her shoulders. The 25-year-old kept her accessory game extremely simple as she paired her outfit with red pumps and diamond earrings.

"I'm looking forward to making more memories with my sisters, seeing all the fashion. I'm just here for a good time," she told Vogue at the Met Gala, as she attended with her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian. "To me, it's like super emotional just because I obviously love my sisters, I love my family and Kendall really started her modeling career with Karl and was the bride in so many of his shows," Kardashian added.

Meanwhile, fans were not happy with Jenner's Met Gala look. While some called her out for being basic at the most risque fashion event, others wondered why she was still being invited when she is never on theme. One user wrote, "i need miss kylie jenner to go back to her hotel and put on her ACTUAL met gala outfit cause ???" Another said, "She should have stayed uninvited if she wasn’t going to participate."

While one user asked, "And where exactly did she think is the connection to the theme?" another stated, "SHE IS NEVER ON THEME! Stop inviting her. She’s had a million chances!" A third commented, "one year, i wanna see her go ALL out.. all that money she has… she could make ANY look possible. i wanna see her shut shit down. this is simple but effective but i just wanna see what she’d serve if she really went all out."

The theme of this year's Met Gala was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' after the late German fashion designer, who died in 2019. This Met ball was Jenner's sixth appearance at the annual fashion event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She captioned her Instagram post, "HAIDER ACKERMANN FOR JEAN PAUL GAULTIER [heart emoji] [diamond emoji] thank you to the entire @jeanpaulgaultier and @h.a! you make my fashion dreams come true."

