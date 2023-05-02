Met Gala 2023: Lil Nas X poses with Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and more, fan says ‘SO ICONIC IM DEAD’

Met Gala 2023 is known for its controversial red carpets where artists go all about to achieve the perfect look.

Now this year Lil Nas X looked unrecognizable at the red carpet event where he bares it all. The 24 year old rapper further went on to post several selfies with several other A-listers on the red carpet on his official Twitter account. Fans had the most adorable reaction to these pictures as the comment section was filled with love and support from the audience. Continue reading to know more about the same.

Lil Nas X at Met Gala 2023

Lil Nas X walked the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in nothing but platform booties and a thong. The Industry Baby hitmaker was completely covered in silver body paint and sparkly rhinestones with exquisite pearl detailing on his face and around his neck. The silver and pearls completely covered his face which revealed nothing but his heavily lined eyes. The 24 year old rapper’s silver thong was accessorized with a belt embedded with pearls.

Lil Nas X posted pictures with several celebrities on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet including Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and more.

Fans reaction

Fans had the most hilarious reaction to the selfies posted by Lil Nas X on his official Twitter account. One user wrote, ‘You taking selfies with all the famous we wish to take too AHHHHH’ while the other one commented, ‘you collecting these selfies like the infinity stones’. One fan quipped, ‘can i borrow ur outfit for taylor’s eras tour?’.

Some fans even demanded that the 24 year old rapper should now take pictures with other celebrities such as Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and Jenna Ortega. One commentator wrote, ‘TAKE A PIC WITH JENNA’ while the other one said, ’take a picture with pedro NEOW’.

